Dancers share ancient culture with students

RICH TRADITION: Buddy Hicks (left) leads the dancers from Winangali Infusion in the NAIDOC celebration performance. Sophie Lester
Sophie Lester
by

INDIGENOUS dancers were thankful for slightly warmer weather as Warwick State High School celebrated NAIDOC.

Typically marked in July, the celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture was pushed back until yesterday.

Buddy Hicks led the guest performers from Toowoomba dance group Winangali Infusion in performing traditional dances for students.

"It doesn't matter if you're First Nations or not, it is good to be able to share these traditional customs with you," Mr Hicks said.

"They are sacred to us and they are part of an ongoing healing for us.

"These boys are very proud of their heritage."

