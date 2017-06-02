Dancers steal the show

MAKING the move from regional competitions to the bright lights of the Brisbane Eisteddfod, talented teams from The Dance Centre - Warwick proved they could hold their own against the big guns of the dancing world.

Senior dancers took the trip east last Thursday and Friday, with the open age and under 15 groups placing in nine out of 13 dances performed across the jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary and lyrical categories.

Among the achievements were two first places, two second places and an adjudicator's choice award selected from a pool of 80 dances.

The Dance Centre principal Leah Doherty was eager to give students the opportunity to perform in a new environment, which she said was key to becoming the best performer possible.

"I believed they needed to spread their wings further than regional eisteddfods,” she said.

"So they could see for themselves that they were of the high standard of other schools in Queensland.”

A former dancer and teacher from Brisbane, Ms Doherty believes the dancers pull a range of

skills together to achieve success. "Personal talent, dedication, hard work, excellent tuition, great choreography and teamwork,” she said.

"They're amazing friends and teammates so they all inspire each other to be better performers.”

Last weekend's achievements are not only indicative of the talent of the senior teams, as Ms Doherty said students of all levels have been wowing crowds.

"These kids are achieving so many amazing things, we have soloists and duoists that came first in jazz championships,” she said.

The dancers' achievements have stood them in good stead for upcoming competitions.

Next stop on the list is the Brisbane Performing Arts Challenge, which dancers will take part in over the next two weekends.

But to Ms Doherty, it's the experience and sharing a love of dance that counts.

"We always go into these eisteddfods as performance opportunities rather than winning or placing,” she said. "They just go in there and perform the best they can and the results speak for themselves.”