Dangerous driving put in spotlight for students

BE AWARE: (From left) Warwick Ambulance Station acting officer-in-charge Troy Healy, Scots PGC College year 11 students Casey Free, 16, and Louw Wiid, 16, and Warwick Rotary Club volunteer Joseph Marstella at the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program. Elyse Wurm

THE dangers of distractions and other hazards on the roads were presented to Warwick students at the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program last week.

Hearing from local police and ambulance officers, as well as accident survivors and instructors from TK's Driving School, the students gained six different perspectives on how to be a savvy driver and avoid running into strife.

Students from both Scots PGC College and Warwick State High School took part in the program.

Scots Year 11 student Louw Wiid was shocked to learn just how distracting devices can be to drivers.

"When you're looking at your phone it distracts you and you only see 60% of what you should be seeing,” he said.

"It shows how distracting phones can be.”

One of the sessions during the program was entitled Genieve's Story, a true story about a young girl who was killed along with two friends in a car crash.

Watching the video was particularly moving for Year 11 student Casey Free.

"They were all impacted, you don't really realise how many people it impacts,” she said.

"I don't want to put my family through that.”

Run by the Rotary Club, the program is delivered to 1800-2000 students annually around the Darling Downs.

Both the Warwick Sunrise Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Warwick collaborated for last week's event.

RYDA day manager Phil Chapman said the program aimed to prevent students from getting into dangerous situations.

"What we seek to do is get the students to think and make good decisions,” he said.

"Once you've made the wrong decision it's very hard to recover from it.

"It's easier to create attitudes than change them.”