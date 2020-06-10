Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The monument to the South Sea Islanders in Maryborough.
The monument to the South Sea Islanders in Maryborough.
News

DARK PAST: When slavery came to a Qld coastal town

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EDITORIAL in the Sydney Morning Herald this month said while Australia was not immune from US-style racial tension, the nation did not have the "legacy of slavery".

But those with knowledge of Maryborough history were quick to rebuke that claim.

Sugar cane was cultivated around Maryborough from the late 1860s.

A labour shortage existed in Queensland at the time.

An inexpensive labour force was sought by cane plantation owners.

Between 1863 and 1904, approximately 50,000 Islanders were brought to Queensland as indentured labourers, generally employed on three-year contracts bound by the current Masters and Servants Act 1861.

The first South Sea Islanders employed in the Maryborough district arrived in November 1867 aboard the schooner Mary Smith, a month after the Gympie gold rush commenced.

Most of this group of 84 men became employees of the Maryborough Sugar Company.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the treatment of South Sea Islanders had been "brushed from history", as well as that of the indigenous population.

He said no community could stand still when it came to trying to address racism.

"There is always more to do - no society can be just and still accept racism."

More Stories

black lives matter fchistory maryborough south sea islanders
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ALL ABOARD: Warwick tourist attraction returns to the tracks

        premium_icon ALL ABOARD: Warwick tourist attraction returns to the tracks

        News Derailed by coronavirus, Southern Downs Steam Railway are preparing their newest tours across the region.

        Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        premium_icon Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        News SDRC won’t adopt the 3.5 per cent levy increase despite the announcement from the...

        Warwick doctor applauds one positive to come out of pandemic

        premium_icon Warwick doctor applauds one positive to come out of pandemic

        News Cultural shift away from ‘soldiering on’ will save community from illnesses, says...

        PERFECT TIMING: Farm reopens for Christmas in July boom

        premium_icon PERFECT TIMING: Farm reopens for Christmas in July boom

        News Visitors are flooding the region to get as close as they can to a white Christmas.