Darling Downs chicken farm lays foundation for growth

AN INGLEWOOD organic chicken farm will expand its workforce after the government came through with a funding package to drought-proof the operation.

Inglewood Organic will hire eight additional staff in the coming months to staff a certified organic grain farm paid for by a $250,000 Rural Economic Development grant

It is hoped growing grain will shield the company from price volatility during drought years.

Managing Director Katrina Hobbs said the project would increase production of 100,000kg of chicken annually.

"A boost in production levels will also enable the company to roll out a range of new products targeted towards the largest growing segment of the organic market in Australia," she said.

"Inglewood Organics is the largest employer in the local community and the creation of further jobs and opportunities will continue to benefit the community and local economy."

Grain production will take place irrigated land currently owned by the company.

Inglewood Organics was one of the 14 businesses in Queensland to receive Rural Economic Development (RED) Grant to fund the expansion of their business.

"Inglewood Organic is a family owned business and Australia's leading producer of organic, free-range poultry", Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said.

"The severity of drought in Australia has led to a nation-wide shortage of Australian grain causing supply chain shortages and inflation on grain prices.

"Producers have felt the impact of these shortages and depend on grain for stockfeed parcels to feed livestock.

"As a result, businesses like Inglewood Organic have scaled back on production, limiting the growth and productivity of their business."