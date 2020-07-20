Darling Downs drug raids seize $500K of meth

Police seized 11 firearms and 1.78kg of meth in recent drug raids.

POLICE have charged a further 10 people in relation to 52 drug related offences as part of a protracted operation targeting the supply and distribution of methylamphetamine across the Darling Downs.

On Wednesday, Detectives from the Drug and Serious Crime Group, assisted by investigators from the Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe and Warwick CIB offices, executed a series of search warrants at properties across Goondiwindi and surrounding rural areas as part of the closure of Operation Romeo Instance.

As a result of the searches, 10 people were arrested on 52 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs, supply dangerous drugs, possession dangerous drugs and supplying firearms.

A 23-year-old Wondalli man, and two men aged 20 and 21, both from Goondiwindi, appeared in the Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.

The three men were charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, along with a number of other drug related charges.

Detective Inspector Troy Pukallus from the Drug and Serious Crime Group said as the result of collaboration and comprehensive investigation work, a network of criminals involved in trafficking drugs in throughout south-east Queensland have been arrested.

"These results reflect the strong partnership between specialist investigators from the State Crime Command and regional police, disrupting and preventing serious and organised offending in rural communities," he said.

"Firearms in the wrong hands and dangerous drugs like ice can have a devastating impact. We consider that Operation Romeo Instance has been successful in mitigating the serious threat of these commodities in regional areas."

Operation Romeo Instance commenced in May 2019 and was an operation targeting a drug trafficking syndicate operating in the Toowoomba area, supplying varying quantities of methylamphetamine and other drugs to nearby regional communities including Warwick, Inglewood and Goondiwindi.

During the investigation, Detectives uncovered a number of drug syndicates sourcing from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

This resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both from Brisbane, and a 30-year-old Gold Coast man charged in relation to trafficking dangerous drugs, including large quantities of methylamphetamine and MDMA.

Several hand guns were also seized during their arrest.

In February, Detectives from the Drug and Serious Crime Group, with the assistance of detectives from Toowoomba and Goondiwindi, executed a number of search warrants to close the Toowoomba arm of the operation.

This resulted in 15 people arrested in relation to 84 charges, including trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs.

In May 2020, a 33-year-old Bongaree man, alleged to be the syndicate leader, was charged in relation to trafficking a dangerous drug.

This was the culmination of a three month long investigation of a network involved in the trafficking of methylamphetamine within the Darling Downs and southwest areas of Queensland, and often into northern New South Wales.

During the course of the Operation Romeo Instance, Police seized 11 weapons including rifles, handguns and batons, 1.78 kilograms of Methylamphetamine and large quantities of MDMA and cannabis.

The drugs have an estimated combined street value of just under $500,000.

In total, the operation accounted for the arrest of 27 people charged in relation to 164 drug and firearms offences.