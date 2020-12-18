Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police arrest two men on robbery charges.
Police arrest two men on robbery charges.
News

Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from ATM

Michael Nolan
18th Dec 2020 11:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police arrested two men following a robbery and abduction last night.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard McIntosh said the offenders forced their way into a 43-year-old man’s home and assaulted him, about 9pm yesterday.

“The man had minor head injuries,” he said.

Police allege the offenders stole a large sum of money and went looking for other items before taking the man to a nearby ATM to withdraw more cash.

At about 9.30pm, they travelled past the Goondiwindi police station where they were observed by officers, who gave chase.

“There was a brief foot chase and both offenders were detained,” Sgt McIntosh said.

A 46-year-old Boggabilla man was given watchhouse bail with strict reporting conditions, while a 28-year-old Goondiwindi man was held in custody and will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

The pair face a raft of charges, including robbery and assault.

Sgt McIntosh said the three men were known to each other.

Originally published as Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from ATM

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Premium Content ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Health As Queensland declares Sydney’s Northern Beaches a coronavirus hot spot, there are warnings against kneejerk border closures.

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Qld Police Service reveals 70pc of workers’ health affected by work

        WHAT’S ON: Christmas countdown begins for Warwick

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Christmas countdown begins for Warwick

        News There are just eight more sleeps until the big day! Here’s a list of the events to...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access