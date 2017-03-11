Darling Downs kids in battle of the bulge

WARWICK has been dubbed the fattest town in Queensland.

But the issue of childhood obesity across the Darling Downs was addressed recently at a Child Health Update at Toowoomba Hospital.

More than 40 early childhood nurses from across the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service region attended the conference, with other topics including oral health, psychology, audiology and speech pathology.

Conference organiser Helen Cook-Bland said obesity was a major concern, with nearly two thirds of adults and more than a quarter of children and adolescents currently overweight or obese in Australia.

"The Health of Queenslanders 2016 report states that 65%of adults and 28% of children in the Darling Downs region were overweight or obese in 2015/2016," Ms Cook-Bland said.

DDHHS Director of Nutrition and Dietetics Welma Joubert said work was under way across the region to address the content of vending machines and retail facilities, removing sugary drinks and reviewing availability of discretionary food items.

"The causes, prevention and management of obesity are complex and include social and cultural issues, the local environment, food industry practices and public policies, personal attitudes and behaviours, and human biology," Ms Joubert said.

"If everyone works together we can make a start and a difference," she said.

"Historically, staffing resources have been focused on acute patients in hospital ahead of public health and antenatal nutrition, however this is changing and we are looking at ways to incorporate these areas and assist with management of the obesity epidemic.

"Escalating rates of obesity can be attributed to both a rise in energy intake and a decline in physical and incidental activity."