Darling Downs sheep scoop up Ekka wins

QUALITY: Lyndon Frey's ram, Jingoes, has had continued success at the Ekka

INGLEWOOD stud owner Lyndon Frey has returned from the Ekka with another six championship ribbons to his name.

Mr Frey, who owns Silverdale Dorset Stud, said his prizewinning ram Jingoes claimed one of the champions though missed out on again being named supreme ram of the show.

"I got 26 firsts, eight seconds, and six reserve champions as well,” Mr Frey said.

"I had taken down 29 sheep across the poll dorset, dorset horn and southdown and was up against five commercial studs and eight schools.

"Scots PGC College actually claimed the supreme ewe and supreme breeders group with sheep from Peter and Penny Hood, from Plainview Texels at Pittsworth.

"There was the same judge as last year judging again so we hope that some other stud owners might get a chance to judge next year.”

The first of Jingoes' sons will be up for sale next year.