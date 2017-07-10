Darling Downs toddler airlifted with facial injuries

LifeFlight crews were tasked to transport two patients from Goondiwindi Hospital to Brisbane at the weekend.

A GOONDIWINDI toddler has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after a gate fell on him at the weekend.

The boy suffered facial injuries and was initially admitted to Goondiwindi Hospital for treatment.

He was then transported to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition overnight on Saturday by the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.

The helicopter then returned to Goondiwindi Hospital to airlift a man who was involved in a head on collision on the Newell Hwy at near Boggabilla in New South Wales.

The man in his 40s was stabilised before being flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

He was one of three people to be hospitalised after the crash just after 10pm on Saturday night.

Just before 5pm on Friday the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to another crash on the New England Hwy near Nobby.

A QAS spokeswoman said emergency services had to free the driver in his 20s from the overturned vehicle and the helicopter's aeromedical crew treated him for head and neck injuries.

He was then taken to Toowoomba Hospital by road in a stable condition.

RACQ Lifeflight reported a busier-than-usual weekend with a total of 17 missions from four bases in southern Queensland.