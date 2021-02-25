Menu
Darwin’s singing doctor rakes in 1.6mil views
Entertainment

Darwin and its singing doctor a Bollywood YouTube hit

by GARY SHIPWAY
25th Feb 2021 6:32 AM
WELL-known Top End Medical Centre doctor Satbir Aulakh has put our capital city on the world stage.

It's not for his expertise in the medical field, but rather his singing and the songs he has turned into popular Bollywood-style YouTube clips shot in Darwin.

His latest Darwin production, which is a love story shot along East Point, Fannie Bay and the Botanic Gardens, has so far attracted a YouTube audience of more than 1.6m.

 

Dr Aulakh paid tribute to the work of local cinematography and Global Headquarters co-founder Simon Manzie for capturing the beauty of Darwin, which he said had shone a light on Darwin.

Despite his devotion to medicine, Dr Aulakh said his downtime passion was music and recording songs. He is part of a band called Pulse, which specialises in Bollywood cover songs.

 

Originally published as Darwin and its singing doctor a Bollywood YouTube hit

