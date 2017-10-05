David Littleproud visits troops in Middle East

PROUD: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud spent a week with the Australian Defence Force in the Middle East.

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud has praised the professionalism and dedication shown by Australian troops in the Middle East.

Mr Littleproud spent the past week with the Australian Defence Force in Iraq, taking to Facebook this morning to share snapshots of his time with the troops.

He urged Australians to be proud of the work done by the Defence Force overseas.

"I saw first hand in their base camps and in Iraq how the professionalism and dedication of this country's finest men and women are winning the battle against Daesh,” he said.

The Maranoa MP said the visit was a real honour and he was able to assist with making a bomb that was released.