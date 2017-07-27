Day in the sun for bowlers

IT PROVED too warm for scarves, but the jovial nature of Jumpers and Jazz remained in the air at the Southern Downs Bowling Club.

The lawn bowls day attracted interstate visitors from Melbourne and Sydney, as well as tourists from Allora, Gatton and the Lockyer Valley as the sun shone on a magnificent winter's day.

Event sponsor Deborah Wheeler said she was happy with the turnout on the day.

"Two bowls sessions were scheduled for the day, and we're really happy with the number of people that came out and attended,” Mrs Wheeler said.

"A busload of people from Brisbane made the trip to Warwick for the day, with some coming to bowl and others exploring the town for the day.

"Money from today will go towards the Toowoomba Hospice, which is a fantastic cause, and something we're happy to support.”