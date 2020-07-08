Menu
FATAL CRASH: A person has died on the Warrego Highway near Glenore Grove. Picture: Ali Kuchel
Dead motorist evaded police prior to fatal Warrego crash

Michael Nolan
8th Jul 2020 1:11 PM
BOTH the deceased motorist and the car he crashed allegedly evaded police in the days leading up to this morning's fatal traffic incident.

The details come as police continued to investigate the circumstances that led to 32-year-old Toowoomba man crashing his car into a tree off the Warrego Highway, at Glenore Grove.

Detectives from Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch seized the vehicle for further inspection.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they are also interviewing the second man who was travelling in a separate car in front of the deceased's car at the time of the crash.

Initial reports suggest the deceased was not the owner of the vehicle, however it was not reported stolen at the time of the crash.

A police sniffer dog searched both vehicles and recovered items of interest to investigators.

The spokeswoman said the items were not drugs.

Police were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash and were not aware of its presence until the crash was reported.

The 32-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Glenore Grove.

The crash occurred this morning at 4.47 when a BMW the victim was driving left the road and hit a tree, between Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Leschke Road.

