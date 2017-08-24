Deadline looms to register for same-sex marriage survey

RESIDENTS have until midnight to enrol or update their details to be eligible to take part in the national postal survey on same-sex marriage.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics, which has been commissioned to run the survey, advises anyone who wishes to participate to update their details with the Australian Electoral Commission by midnight tonight.

Voters must have updated their details, or "made a valid request for enrolment" by that time.

Survey forms will then be sent to registered voters from Tuesday, September 12, to be returned to the ABS by 6pm on Tuesday, November 7, to be counted.

Forms sent by the ABS will include a reply paid envelope.

A dedicated ABS taskforce will then calculate the results to be released on Wednesday, November 15.

Participation in the postal survey is voluntary and the ABS advised any resident not wanting to take part must tear the ballot in "two or more pieces".

Check and update details at aec.gov.au.

