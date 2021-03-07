Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Baby reacts after hearing for the first time
News

Deaf baby hears mum for first time

7th Mar 2021 6:38 PM

Footage of a Perth boy hearing his mother's voice for the first has taken the internet by storm.

Harrison Rex was diagnosed with impaired hearing just 14 hours after being born, but has since been given the gift of hearing.

Mother Eisha-Marie Stone said she spent countless sleepless nights researching how to help her son hear before getting help from WA-based not-for-profit Telethon Speech and Hearing.

A video captured by his grandmother shows the adorable moment the youngster hears sound for the first time, thanks to a set of hearing implants.

The change on young Harrison's face from bemused to triumphant as he hears his first sounds is a the heartwarming buzz for everyone involved.

Little Harrison couldn't believe it when he heard his first sound.
Little Harrison couldn't believe it when he heard his first sound.

"I just said his name, 'Harrison, Hi Harrison' and he let out this massive beaming smile," she told PerthNow.

"It was the biggest feeling of relief, I couldn't even begin to describe it."

Originally published as Deaf baby hears mum for first time

More Stories

deaf editors picks parenting technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe celebrates buskers after tumultuous year

        Premium Content Stanthorpe celebrates buskers after tumultuous year

        News After Covid stripped many musicians of an income, 2021 busking championships have shown there’s no getting the industry down.

        MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds flock to 2021 Stanthorpe Rodeo

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds flock to 2021 Stanthorpe Rodeo

        News PHOTOS: A little rain didn’t deter eager rodeo enthusiasts from heading to check...

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Qld parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender

        Huge crowds put Warwick’s Scottish heritage on the map

        Premium Content Huge crowds put Warwick’s Scottish heritage on the map

        News Bagpipes, westies and more: Catch all the fun from Warwick Caledonian Society’s...