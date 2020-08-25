Menu
Shaun Isaiah Esau Leathers has been found guilty of multiple drug-related offences in Townsville Magistrates Court.
Crime

Dealer dad knew the ‘pigs’ were watching … but kept going

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
25th Aug 2020 9:39 AM
A young dad who escaped jail after he was caught dealing drugs joined Neighbourhood Watch after his car was stolen.

Shaun Isaiah Esau Leathers knew the "pigs" were watching him, but continued to deal marijuana last year, the Townsville Magistrates Court heard.

On December 26, 2019, police raided the 25-year-old's home and found marijuana, $400 and a mobile phone with multiple texts detailing drug deals and concern's about police watching him. 

Leathers pleaded guilty to multiple charges including dealing marijuana and possessing drug utensils.

Prosecutor Mark Fenlon said Leathers had a history of similar offences and pushed for a term of imprisonment.

But Leathers' solicitor, Daniel Guerin, said his client had made efforts to turn his life around, including securing work, engaging in cultural ­activities and steering clear of drugs.

"He realised the errors of his ways and has put a stop to his previous drug use," Mr Guerin said.

"(He joined) Neighbourhood Watch. That came about because his car was stolen."

Magistrate Ken Taylor ­sentenced Leathers to 12 months' jail, wholly suspended.

court crime drugs townsville

