Deb fights back: ‘I will not be bullied’

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington came out fighting today, saying she was “here to stay” as leader. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington came out fighting today, saying she was “here to stay” as leader. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

DEB Frecklington says bullying "backroom boys" are behind moves to destabilise her position but has declared she is going nowhere.

The LNP leader today responded to days of leaking against her in a passionate defence of her job, declaring: "I am the leader and I am here to stay."

Flanked by deputy Tim Mander, she said the people acting against her didn't even have courage enough to unveil themselves.

"I've got one message here today," she said.

"I will not be bullied by the backroom boys of the LNP."

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington and LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander address media today. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)



"Now I'm proud of the generational change that I have led through the parliamentary team and that is evidenced by the 10 outstanding female candidates that we've got running in states seats.

"Now it is disappointing that there are a few blokes sitting in the back room who want things to go back to the way they were.

"Well unlike the Premier, who is beholden to the unions, I will not be bullied by outside forces."

She said she had a "laser-like focus" on winning the next election and wouldn't be distracted.

Ms Frecklington said David Crisafulli, who has been touted as a leadership contender, was a hardworking member of her team.

"What is being displayed does not reflect the values of this party," Ms Frecklington said.

"What I would say is I am going nowhere, I am here to stay."

Asked whether she was saying some in the party had a problem with a strong woman leading the party, she wouldn't be drawn and said that was a matter for others.

Mr Mander said Ms Frecklington had the full support of the parliamentary team.

"She is a strong leader with integrity and with character and this is an example of it at the moment," he said.

"She will not be bullied by these backroom boys who want to go back to the bad old days. That won't happen."

Neither would he say whether they had specifically discussed the leaks with LNP president Dave Hutchinson.

"These people have not identified themselves publicly and if they had any character at all, that's exactly what they would do," Mr Mander said.