Debate continues over Glengallan gates

NAMING RIGHTS: Graham Gillam is speaking out to have the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates remain in Warwick and called by their proper title.

A CASE of mistaken identity has one amateur historian in Warwick calling for a set of gates to be recognised by their formal name.

Amid the move to shift the historic structure, Graham Gillam is calling for the 'Glengallan Gates' to be called the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates, as per the plaques affixed to them.

Mr Gillam said the set of four sandstone pillars and iron gates were placed in Leslie Park as a celebration of a key player in Warwick early settlement.

"They've always been the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates - they are not the Glengallan Gates,” he said.

"Oswald Slade gifted the gates from the Glengallan Homestead to the Warwick Darling Down Centenary Committee in 1940 to mark the centenary since Patrick Leslie settled in the area.

"The celebrations were held at the corner of Fitzroy and Guy Sts and that's what the plaques now read - Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates 1840-1940.

"The committee then in 1941 gave the gates over to John Allman who was then the mayor of Warwick City Council for safe keeping for the people of Warwick.

"They may have been the Glengallan Gates once but not anymore.”

Southern Downs Regional Council has responded to a petition to have the gates restored to Glengallan Homestead by opening the decision to public comment.

Homestead Trust president Donna Fraser said the petition had been made in the interest of the members of the trust and the descendants of the Gillespie family, Glengallan's last inhabitants.

"It was a proposal that we were asked by our members to investigate as they think the gates should go back and that's what we're doing,” Mrs Fraser said.

"It is now up to the council to make that decision and they have every right to open that decision up to the public for comment.

"We have presented one option to the council of what could replace the gates if they are moved, and we have no doubt the council will consider that as part of their deliberations, but we respect whatever decision it is that they make.”

Under the Glengallan Homestead Trust proposal, sandstone plinths would remain and a new sandstone capital would be added, to which the 1940 plaques would be attached.

A sign would tell the story of the gates and Centenary Memorial and all costs would be covered by the Trust.

Mr Gillam said Patrick Leslie deserved the recognition for his role in the early settlement of Warwick, and argued for the gates to remain in their entirety.

"Patrick came here in 1840 and he bought the first half-acre in the town of Warwick,” he said.

"He lived at Toolburra Station and later at Goomburra, and overall played a big part in the history of Warwick, and it's important we keep that knowledge.

"Once you sell a property to another person, you cannot dictate to the owner of the property what they can and can't do with it.

"I say no to moving the gates - I think it's wrong and it would be an insult to the Warwick Darling Downs Centenary Committee.

"I will be making a submission to the council because I think they should keep what was put there in good faith in 1940.”

Residents have until April 14 to make a submission to council. For full details of how to make a submission, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au.