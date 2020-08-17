Debates wages over Killarney heritage listing

HERITAGE LISTING: The Killarney Showgrounds supper room services the many hungry patrons of events such as the Killarney Rodeo. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News

HERITAGE LISTING: The Killarney Showgrounds supper room services the many hungry patrons of events such as the Killarney Rodeo. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News

A PUBLIC call for the Killarney Showgrounds supper room to be removed from the heritage register has divided opinion among Southern Downs councillors and acting CEO during a meeting today.

A letter penned by the Killarney Show and Rodeo Society’s management committee asked the council to lift the heritage listing to ensure the society could cost effectively provide “maintenance and future planning and improvements”, namely the addition of a veranda.

Council heard the society made a similar request last year — but that grant deadlines were encroaching on their renovation aims.

Councillors Bartley, Tancred, McNally and Gliori all voiced their support for the move.

“They just want to put verandas around the building. For them the be included, they have to be freestanding to meet heritage requirements. That freestanding veranda comes at a huge cost rather than just attaching them,” Cr Bartley said.

“You got to remember these show committees aren’t the wealthiest people in the world … and what they’re doing is for the community.”

Acting CEO Jane Stroud suggested council wait for a heritage review, scheduled for later this year.

“At the moment, to remove it themselves, there is a small cost associated with that … or they could just wait, work with us and see where we land with as part of that review process,” she said.

Ms Stroud also pointed out that removing the listing could result in similar requests from the 383 other properties listed on the local heritage register.

“If our resources are directed towards handling these things one at a time rather than in a strategic co-ordinated way … be aware we have two planning officers who currently have a caseload of 80 applications each on average,” she said.

“That is about double what a normal council would work under so this does have a resourcing implication.”

Despite that, all councillors voted in the motion to remove the listing.