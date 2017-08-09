22°
Debt recovery encounters criticism

Sean Teuma
9th Aug 2017
ROBODEBT sounds more like an Arnold Schwarzenegger character than a debt recovery solution.

However that is the name that Centrelink's controversial computer-based notification system has been dubbed with.

In a nutshell, Centrelink has been sending out letters to people it believes has a debt, after its computer system analyses government agency data with that of payments to residents.

The system has received criticism, with a number of people reporting that they have received incorrect notifications.

We want to know if you've been subjected to the 'Robodebt' system, and if you feel like you've been hard done by.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  centrelink robodebt tax

