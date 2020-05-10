Debut date pushed back for Warwick boxer

COUNTDOWN ON: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie will have just four weeks to prepare once virus restrictions are lifted before he jumps into the ring for his first pro fight.

COUNTDOWN ON: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie will have just four weeks to prepare once virus restrictions are lifted before he jumps into the ring for his first pro fight.

BOXING: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie’s professional debut has come to a halt however preparations are still being made for his return to the ring.

Scheduled to fight on the undercard of Steven Sparks and Terry Tzouramaruis last night, Wyllie is now anxiously waiting for an announcement on the relaxation of gathering restrictions.

Recently signing with Toowoomba based TGW & Smithy’s gym promoter-manager Brendon Smith, the fight was set to provide Wyllie with a platform on the local and state boxing scene.

“With all the restrictions, we can’t do an event as yet,” Smith said.

“When we get a small break, we are starting to get everything ready to go almost straight away.”

Smith said fighters would be given just four weeks to prepare for the bouts and would be fought in front of very few spectators.

“As soon as we get the green light to where the ban lifts a bit, we’ll be on behind closed doors,” he said.

“We won’t be at Rumours International this time, but it will be broadcast live on TV.

“The fight will be done in conjunction with the semi-pros.”

While Wyllie is yet to fight under Smith’s management, he was eager to work with the 20-year-old to develop his career.

“We think he has a bright future,” he said.

“He had an extensive amateur career and I don’t think this time out of the ring will affect his career; he’s determined and stays in shape.

“I think he’ll be very good and definitely will make an impact on the professional boxing scene.”

The delay to his debut has had little impact on training according to Wyllie’s trainer Damian Lawler, who said the intensity was yet to drop.

“He’s just training and staying fit and ready at the moment,” Lawler said.

“It’s a bit hard with the contact side of it with training and sparring – that has been heavily impacted.

“But Jakey is still doing two hours of training every day under the strict restrictions.”

Lawler, who trained Wyllie to a 41-14 amateur record, said it was unlikely the young boxer would take any time away from the sport.

“It’s getting close now, we’re very hopeful that within the next two or three weeks it could lighten up a bit more,” he said.

“He’s feeling good at the moment and his body is holding up and he’s not showing signs of fatigue or tiredness.

“When we get approval, we’ll head straight into competition sparring; he needs that person throwing hands and getting that mental side of things going.”