Decor store set to open after delay

Bed Bath N' Table is coming to town by the end of the year.

WARWICK shoppers could see a new retailer open just in time for the holidays.

Bed Bath N' Table is expecting to open its Warwick store by late November after the initial July date was pushed back.

Marketing communications assistant Mitch Watts said the brand was excited to open the store in the current John Duggan Chemist space.

"We always aim to ensure that our brand's unique home lifestyle offering is accessible within key locations throughout Australia,” Mr Watts said.

"Recognising Warwick as a major growth area within Queensland, the new Warwick location offers an exciting opportunity for Bed Bath N' Table to present its unique home offering to the region.

"The store will showcase our exclusive range of Morgan & Finch product, specialising in designer bed linen, bath towels, tabletop and homewares.”

It is not yet known how many staff will employed when the store opens.