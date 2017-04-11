25°
Decoration for saving lives

11th Apr 2017 8:28 AM
HONOURED: Distinguished Service Cross recipient Commodore Philip Spedding.
HONOURED: Distinguished Service Cross recipient Commodore Philip Spedding. LAC Michael Green

COMMANDER Philip Spedding of the Royal Australian Navy was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross (DSC) for his command of HMAS Stuart while deployed to the Middle East in April 2004 as part of Operation Catalyst.

The frigate was stationed in the Northern Arabian Gulf when three suicide boats attempted to attack Iraqi oil terminals, resulting in the sinking of an inflatable boat from the US ship Firebolt.

Commander Spedding's decisive actions defeated the attack and enabled the recovery and treatment of casualties.

According to his citation, "his rapid response and that of his team no doubt saved lives”.

While in the Middle East, Commander Spedding demonstrated courage, leadership and operational acumen that reflected positively on both the Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Defence Force.

He has since been promoted to Commodore and remains active in the Naval Reserve.

There have been 82 recipients of the DSC. Of these, six people have received a Bar (second award) and one has earned a second Bar (third award).

The Distinguished Service Cross (DSC), introduced in 1991, is awarded to members of the Australian Defence Force who demonstrate distinguished command and leadership in warlike operations.

The medal is in the shape of a Maltese Cross and features the official coronation crown: Saint Edward's Crown.

Q&A with Commodore Philip Spedding

How did it feel when you were invited to accept the decoration?

I was excited, honoured and humbled in fairly equal manner. Excited and honoured because it is fairly unusual to have one's service and actions recognised through such a high award.

Humbled, because any success I was being recognised for, only came through the efforts of the fine men and women that I commanded, and the things that they achieved.

What does it mean to you to be recognised with a decoration?

I wear the DSC on behalf of the fine group of men and women who were serving with me in HMAS Stuart at the time, and who did some remarkable things during and in the days, weeks and months following the attack.

I know some of my people were very badly affected by what they saw and experienced - and my heart goes out to them.

I would happily trade my medal if it could bring them comfort and peace.

Whenever I wear the DSC, I also reflect on the three young Americans who died, and the four others who suffered terrible injuries, doing their duty, and obeying the orders I had given them.

While together we defeated the terrorists' actions, it was at a terrible cost.

Why do you feel that these decorations are so important? In what way did receiving one impact on your life/career?

Decorations recognise achievement. Some are given for bravery, some for gallantry, some for conspicuous or meritorious service. Some recognise war like or other operational service.

Others recognise a person's commitment to joining Defence, and sticking with it, despite the associated challenges and hardships.

All are important - to the individual (because I think deep down everyone likes to be recognised and thanked); to work mates or shipmates (I hope, because they invariably contribute to a recipient's success); and to family and friends (who can take and express pride in the recipient's recognition). I hope the people of Australia find the decorations important as well - more specifically the stories that accompany each recipient's efforts and achievements.

Because those stories became part of our shared national history.

Finally, how did receiving my various decorations impact on my life and career?

They have motivated and inspired me to be a better person and officer.

I have felt a strong obligation to live up to the expectations of those that saw fit to recognise me, and my conduct should demonstrate my worthiness to wear them.

Get your Distinguished Service Cross coin with the paper today for just $3. Token on page7.

Tomorrow's coin is the Nursing Service Cross.

