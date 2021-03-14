Dedicated coach to stick with Hornets after farm break

The Ipswich Hornets women's second grade team that made the Jodie Fields Shield grand final. Picture: David Lems

The Ipswich Hornets women's second grade team that made the Jodie Fields Shield grand final. Picture: David Lems

AFTER some rejuvenation time on his Pine Mountain farm, Tony Potbury is eager to coach again next season.

Having seen his young Hornets Second Grade cricket team gain valuable grand final experience, Potbury is keen to build on what has been achieved.

The Hornets lost Saturday's grand final against University after making 111 in reply to the home side's 7/125 at Graceville.

Potbury said the pressure of the occasion got to some of his younger players. However, with so many of the team still teenagers, the coaching stalwart was upbeat about the future.

"It's a great experience,'' he said, having guided a number of club and school sides to grand finals.

"They (the Hornets girls) will come away a lot better for the game.''

Potbury said it was a pretty even contest before Uni closed out the match.

"Credit to Uni. They played well. They bowled well,'' he said.

"Uni just had a couple of bowlers that probably had a little bit more first grade experience and just knew where to put the ball and keep that pressure on.

"I was pretty proud of the girls to get to the final and the way they played. It was really good.''

RISING TALENTS: Teenagers building cricket careers

Ipswich Hornets second grade coach Tony Potbury. Picture: David Lems

The Hornets bowlers performed well with Trinity Doyle (2/19) and Macy Hauser (2/22) restricting the competition leaders during their 40 overs at the crease.

The Hornets were well in the hunt for victory in the Jodie Fields Shield competition as Jaimie-Lee Strang (41), Doyle (21) and Imogen Fisk-Walsh (26) made solid starts.

However, the Hornets needed at least one of their top order to go and anchor the side to victory.

GOOD CULTURE: Hornets developing foundation for future

That aside, Potbury was thrilled to hear at a Saturday night team dinner that his players want to return next season, having delivered some outstanding results in recent months.

"I'm 100 per cent sure we'll get all of them back,'' he said.

"We had a nice meal last night all together and the girls get on so great. They are just all mates so that's the best thing about it.

"I'll go around another year.''

That is after a break on his farm where he can look up at Pine Mountain.

Potbury's son Brent also played a vital role this season as the team batting coach.

He was a member of the first Hornets team, achieving milestones of going on to play in 100 games and score 3000 runs.

"He brings us another dimension to the whole team,'' Tony said of his son.

"The girls just relate to him a little bit better.''

The Hornets men also toiled hard in their Queensland Premier Grade semi-final against Norths at Shaw Park.

The Hornets had Norths in trouble at 4/68 before the home side recovered to finish day one at 7/221.

The Hornets will need to blast out the tail next Saturday morning before successfully chasing a target to qualify for the grand final for a second season in a row.

All the Hornets bowlers chipped led by Sean Lutter (2/31) and Adam Smith (2/46).

Spinner Jack Wood took some vital wickets in his 2/69 stint.

Norths middle order batsman Sam Wilson led the fightback being 63 not out at stumps.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades Jodie Fields Shield, 2nd Grade Grand Final: 1-University v 2-Ipswich Hornets at Graceville

University 7/125 (40) - Macy Hauser 2/22 (8), Trinity Doyle 8/2/19/2, Felicity Koch 1/11 (5) defeated Ipswich Hornets 111 (38) - Jaimie Lee Strang 41 (96), Trinity Doyle 21 (69), Imogene Fisk-Walsh 26 (34).

Men's semi-final: 2-Northern Suburbs v 3-Ipswich Hornets at Kedron

Norths 1st Innings

T. Healy c R. Lutter b S. Lutter 18 (54)

M. Dawson c S. Lutter b Smith 7 (19)

Nathan McSweeney c D. Wilson b Smith 4 (16)

K. Fleming b J. Wood 24 (61)

J. Brown c Cross b S. Lutter 64 (72)

S. Wilson not out 63 (205)

N. Carroll b J. Wood 13 (34)

N. McFadyen b D. Wilson 15 (127)

W. Prestwidge not out 0 (10)

Extras (6b 2lb 1w 4nb) 13

Total (99ov) 7/221

FoW: 14, 18, 47, 68, 139, 171, 221

Bowling: Adam Smith 19/5/46/2; Rowan Lutter 16/1/60/0; Sean Lutter 18/7/31/2; Jack Wood 20/8/69/2; Dan Wilson 17/11/7/1.