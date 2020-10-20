Menu
Trauma room
Trauma room
Dedicated cop creates safe refuge for kids

by Shayla Bulloch
20th Oct 2020 11:03 AM
A dedicated police officer has created a safe space for the region's most vulnerable children.

Seeing the devastation child victims of domestic violence go through, Townsville police Senior Constable Jodie Petersen made a welcoming place inside a police station to ease their minds during a traumatic time.

"It resulted from me removing a kid from an unsafe situation," she said.

"It's a safe space. (Children) don't need to be exposed to (unsafe situations) any more than they have already."

Townsville Police opening up a special room for kids at the Townsville City Police Station. Senior Constable Jodie Petersen with Brett 5, Will 4 and Zac Stephenson 11. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Sen-Constable Petersen spent hours off the clock helping artist Indy Saleh paint the room and furnishing it with plenty of toys.

"The idea of it is to create a sort of window," she said.

It can also be used as a statement room, or a room for kids to sleep if they've been removed from an unsafe home.

If you are affected by some of the themes discussed in this story, help is available.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

