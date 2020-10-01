‘Deeply loved’: Tributes for rodeo announcer

A talented rodeo announcer is being remembered as a larrikin and happy go lucky guy by those who knew and loved him after his tragic death at age 28.

TALENTED rodeo announcer Walter Baker is being remembered as a larrikin and "happy go lucky guy" by those who knew and loved him.

The 28-year-old former Mareeba State High School student was well known on the rodeo circuit across the region and tragically died at the Burke and Wills Rodeo at Cloncurry at the weekend.

His aunty, Nerissa Pickering, said the family was in shock and banding together during this tough time.

"He was a happy go lucky guy … never held grudges," she said.

Tributes are flooding in for talented Far North rodeo announcer and all-round larrikin, Walter Baker who tragically died doing what he loved. Picture: Facebook

"He was always smiling, having a laugh about anything and everything.

"A few of the blokes in Normanton, that's where he was working, have said everyone is really upset about everything.

"He'd always ring me, ask what I'm doing, have yarns while I'm cooking dinner."

Tributes for Mr Baker continue to flood in from across the Far North, including a message from PBR Australia.

"We are saddened to hear that Walter Baker, a deeply loved and talented rodeo announcer, has passed at the age of 28," the statement read.

"May he rest in peace and we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Others have remembered Mr Baker as "a real good larrikin guy".

"True blue Aussie. Will be sadly missed around the gulf and abroad buddy," Tianni Pairama Smerdon said.

"The northern rodeo circuit is in mourning after losing one of their own … RIP cowboy," Robyn Plate of Rodeo Road Queensland said.

"You where definitely one of kind and one of the most humble blokes around no doubt about it," Matty Bee said.

"Many memories and a hell of a lot of laughter."

"Walter Baker. You are a legend, someone who could see the good in everyone and make an entire room light up with love and laughter,"

Raymond Paul Heslin said.

"Rest in peace up there mate."

