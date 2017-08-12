Defence key to stopping dangerous South Burnett U18s

RUGBY LEAGUE: The business end of the season is upon us in the Toowoomba Rugby League.

In what is shaping up as one of the best games of the weekend, the fourth-placed under 18 Warwick Cowboys host South Burnett, which came fifth position in the regular season, in a knockout game tomorrow.

South Burnett comes into the fixture with just one loss in their past 12 games and will be confident they can continue their extraordinary run.

The Cowboys 18s finished the regular season with 12 wins, four losses and a draw.

In an incredible sequence of events, three of those losses were by just two points, with the other a four-point defeat at the hands of Southern Suburbs.

That draw came against weekend rivals South Burnett back in round 10, in which the side came back from a 12-point deficit with less than six minutes to play.

The Cowboys defeated Highfields on the back of a strong defensive effort, and coach Matt Grew said that would be a similar focus this week.

"We need to be at our best in defence this week,” Grew said.

"With the style of attack that South Burnett have, they can throw anything at you.

"We need to be prepared for that.”

Grew is hoping that despite the heartbreak of narrow defeats, his side can use those experiences to their advantage.

"We've lost a couple of close games after building a lead early on,” he said.

"Hopefully we can get out to a lead and consolidate it tomorrow.

"We've got the best for and against in the competition, which shows our defence is strong.”

The Warwick Cowboys 18s take on South Burnett at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba tomorrow at 11.30am.