DEFY THE ODDS: Warwick businesses opened in 2020

OPENED UP: The Warwick businesses that tackled 2020 and won.

A GLOBAL pandemic on the back of devastating drought was never going to equate to an easy year for Warwick businesses.

Despite that, there are a bevy of owners who took the challenges in their stride and some who even thrived.

Here is a look at those Warwick businesses who decided to launch in 2020:

CHANT KENNELS

This new business opened just in time for Christmas.

A boarding, breeding, whelping and agistment site, it also offers an off-leash play area and in-home pet sitting.

For more information contact 0447 074 186.

STITCH SEW EMPORIUM

StitchSewEmporium is the brainchild of Warwick mum Alyvia and sells all kinds of baby goods including cloth nappies, bibs, burp clothes and more.

Check out their Instagram page here.

PAWZ R US

Homing in on a need for more Warwick groomer parlours and a love of the Rose City, new parlour Paw R Us was opened.

Owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham moved from Brisbane to share a lifetime of experience with local pet lovers.

Pawz R Us are located at 3/38 Palmerin St and can be contacted on 0403 134 121.

HONEYBEE BEAUTY

New beauty business arrived in Warwick just in time to glamify for Christmas parties.

Owner Chloe Mohr is currently offering lash lifts and tints.

To book, message the Facebook page or call 0427 756 030.

EVELYN AND MAUD VINTAGE HOMEWARES

Boasting a range of vintage wares, clothes, upcycled furniture and boutique goods, owner Sandy Hunter was inspired by beauty and utility for her new CBD store.

Opening in November, the store coincided with a move to the Rose City for Mrs Hunter, who previously ran a historic Kingaroy B&B.

Check out the selection at 40 Palmerin St.

SUPERCHEAP AUTO

Not necessarily a new business, but this Warwick store showed it was onto bigger and better things when it revealed its new Fitzroy St store in early December.

Area manager Matt Crug said the move meant better parking and more options for customers.

COMFORT N CARE SUPPORT QLD

Toowoomba-based aged and disability care provider Amanda Hall launched her support service bringing tailored help to Warwick in October.

She and partner Mark Pomfrett started the business after seeing a huge demand for independent support workers following the introduction of NDIS.

To contact Ms Hall, phone 0423 227 011 or 0421 419 816

TAILORMADEBYTEGAN

Inspired by the downtime after the arrival of her son Angus, Warwick mum Tegan Wicks launched TailorMadeByTegan in October too.

The handmade soap and candle company offered over 70 different scents and gave Miss Wicks the chance to work for herself.

To check out her range, head to the online store.

KAISERCRAFT

Crafty residents couldn’t believe their luck when Geelong-based company Kaisercraft opened in October.

The store soon became a welcome addition to the Fitzroy St end of Rose City Shoppingworld.

ESPRESSO MAX

This exciting new coffee chain opportunity was also promised in Rose City Shoppingworld this year.

Espresso Max, a coffee store with a Toowoomba base, said they were set to fill a long-awaited gap near the Coles side of the centre in September.

While we’re still waiting, the much-awaited arrival should occur soon.

Sophie Goldsworthy, Li-Lu Seaborne, Calissa Alder, and Stephanie Cussen all enjoy ice cream at the gelato store.

AMAPOLA AND GELATO STORE

Proving there’s always new ways to expand, this back portion of the beloved Gardens Galore was opened in September.

The gelato store boasts scrumptious licks from Maleny Food Co while the woman’s boutique stocks exclusive wears from brands such as Hetho and Co, chosen specifically to appeal to a gap in the Warwick market.

CRAFTY BOYZ

This business was started when mum Emm Mann realised she wanted to teach her boys who both live on the Autism spectrum important life lessons.

Miss Mann makes colourful paper - perfect for cards and notebooks - from old paper and junk mail. She said she found the arts and craft project was one of the few ways to calm her son down from meltdowns.

JAFFLE MAFIA

New food van Jaffle Mafia launched in August with 18 different flavours of sweet and savoury jaffles and promised fun.

The food truck was the brainchild of Bubble Cartel owner Jason Ryan and is located at 12 Projct St.

THE LOC ALCHEMIST

FOR more than 10 years, Letitia Leahy wanted dreadlocks but every time she almost made the plunge, she was deterred by someone who thought the style was “dirty and disgusting”.

But after taking the leap and falling in love with the style, she wanted to break the taboo make it affordable for all.

The Loc Alchemist is located in Pratten St and for more details, contact Miss Leahy via Facebook or email at loc.alchemist@outlook.com

KATIE’S COCKTAIL CAFE

Young entrepreneur Katie Dennis decided to take her extensive hospitality experience for a spin literally with this charming mobile caravan.

The renovated van offers a specialised cocktail and cafe experience for private parties and weddings across the region.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Facebook page or email katiescocktailcafe@gmail.com

BUTTERWORTH ARMS

Specialising in 100 whiskeys from around the globe and an array of unique gins, this bar was always going to be a hit with Warwick.

When opening in August, bartender Dan Meyers said the intimate affair inside the loved Weeping Mulberry cafe would offer a “relaxed” feel like no other.





CONFIER

Warwick teen Chloe Lowrey kickstarted her entrepreneurial passion early with the launch of her protein ball business in July.

The 17-year-old was inspired to make healthy time-efficient snacks after stressing through year 12.

To order a mix, head to her Facebook page.

PIZZA HUT

After an abrupt closure early in 2020, Pizza Hut was reopened by new owner Steven Bateman in May.

The Maryvale resident’s first act of community goodwill was rehiring previous staff and delivering 100 pizzas to the Warwick Hospital in honour of International Nurses Day.

DARLING DOWNS SNAKE SNACKS

As a former snake owner, Matthew McMinn saw first-hand how difficult it could be to find the appropriate pet food in Warwick.

But spurred by pandemic demand, Mr McMinn seized the opportunity to launch his contact-free, prompt delivery service, Darling Downs Snake Snacks.

AMOR DE LUGO SOAPS

The process of moving from hobby to business presented a steep learning curve for the two Warwick sisters and best friends Jennifer Rendalls and Vanessa Duggan in April.

The pair relied on their own research to figure out everything from packaging to production needs, releasing the Amor de Lugo soap company to a roaring success.

To buy, head to their Facebook page.

Jason Sutcliffe in front of the soon-to-be opened Silly Sollys in 2019.

SILLY SOLLY’S

Discount store Silly Solly’s closed down nationally in 2000 but Warwick was one of the first to acquire the brand when it returned in 2020.

It was a tree change for manager Jason Sutcliffe who ran his own lawn mowing business for 12 years before he decided to diversify with the store.

SAVED BY JADE

Warwick support worker Jade Moroney grew up in a household where disabilities were never seen as an absence of ability.

During her childhood, her parents fostered children with disabilities, igniting Ms Moroney’s desire to join the sector and launch Saved By Jade.

To get into contact with Ms Moroney, head to www.savedbyjade.net, call 0405 140 239 or email savedbyjade@icloud.com

WARWICK HAIR BAR

Hairdresser Abbey Seidel used time away from work during the pandemic to realise her true dream — opening up her own hair salon in Warwick.

She opened her Grafton St salon earlier this year.

ANGIE’S GLAMOUR ON GLENNIE

As long as she could remember, Angie Ollerton always wanted to run her own salon, but a growing at-home market meant it was finally time to turn her dream into reality.

The hairdresser thanked the Warwick community for helping her open Angie’s Glamour on Glennie in June.

PAULETTA PARK

Rebranding her stables to Pauletta Park this year, horse enthusiast Steph McConnell decided to expand her Bracker Rd business into a new top-class arena and plans to diversify into breeding this year.

After years overseas training with Olympians, the Warwick business owner couldn’t wait to take the next step.

M & K WOODCHIPS

Young brothers Max and Kye Williams spent their time in isolation creating a flourishing woodchip business in April.

The pair, aged 6 and 9, hoped one day their hard work could buy them a Land Cruiser.

UNITED PETROLEUM SERVICE STATION

Warwick locals and those travellers though were treated to a sparkling new Wallace St petrol station in June this year.

The major revamp, which began at the end of last year, included a new Pie Face outlet.

COUNTRY KEBABS AND CAFE

Kem Singh’s Wallace St venture opened its doors to the public in January of this year.

Mr Singh hoped to fill a gap for stand-alone kebab places in Warwick.

SUCCESS FACTORY

After years of building their business empire, Warwick couple Neil McCosker and Samantha Bennett decided it was high time to pass on their tips and tricks with an online business training course subscription service.

With most business courses being run by moguls, Mrs Bennett promised The Success Factory’s would focus on mum and pop businesses’ advice.

For more information, head to www.thesuccessfactory.com.au

BED AND BREAKFAST

A vintage Allora cottage got a second life thanks to owners Roslyn Hibberd and Roy Nott when their development application was approved this month.

The bed and breakfast will focus on environmental sustainability with a garden full of drought-resistant native plants, and all recycling and green waste managed and used on-site.

RURAL AUSTRALIA MERINO

Diversifying turned into a success for Severn Brae Estate owners in August.

When their cellar door closed in March, they decided to capitalise on Traprock region wool, turning it into traditional, classic and fun collections.