DELAYED: Pharmacy grand opening set back

DELAYED: Priceline Pharmacy was due to open today but has been set back. Sophie Lester

WARWICK will have to wait another couple of weeks to visit the new Priceline Pharmacy at Rose City Shoppingworld.

The new store was due to open today, but has been delayed for one or two weeks.

It was revealed via social media that due to "unforeseen circumstances” the grand opening would be pushed back, with a new date yet set as November 28 but it is yet to be confirmed.

The Daily News attempted to contact Owen Pharmacy Group regional manager Chris Owen but he has not been available for comment.

Priceline Pharmacy is due to open at Rose City Shoppingworld in Warwick soon. Contributed

Mr Owen told the Daily News in October the new store would focus on health and beauty, with an in-house cosmetician and beauty staff to offer tutorials and make up services.

"I do believe the Priceline Pharmacy will be very good in Warwick because of the national brand and it's very female focused,” he said.

"It will allow the women of Warwick to have that shopping experience that doesn't currently exist.”

A celebration has been planned for the grand opening of the pharmacy, with raffles and cake.

John Duggan Chemist shut on October 26, with a view to reopening with the new Priceline Pharmacy brand.

An opening date for the new medical centre due to open behind Priceline Pharmacy is expected to be revealed later today.