Police are guiding traffic around the truck that has stopped in the middle of the intersection of Wood and Albion Sts.

Police are guiding traffic around the truck that has stopped in the middle of the intersection of Wood and Albion Sts. Sophie Lester

ANYONE travelling on the highway through Warwick may encounter some troubles this morning.

A B-Double heading west has come to a stop in the middle of the intersection between Wood and Albion Sts on the Cunningham Hwy.

The traffic lights at the junction are blinking yellow while the truck remains blocking the intersection and police are on scene to direct traffic until the truck can be moved.

Updates to follow.