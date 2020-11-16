Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Delta Goodrem’s surprise new role

by Cameron Adams
16th Nov 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Delta Goodrem will host this year's ARIA Awards.

The musician, who has won 12 ARIA Awards, said she was honoured to host the event for the first time. 

"The Australian music industry has had a year unlike any other we have ever faced before, and I am so looking forward to celebrating with you all - albeit remotely, as we come together to recognise and celebrate how talented this industry is to a global audience," Goodrem said.

The awards, held on November 25, will also feature presenters Keith Urban, Tones and I, INXS, Briggs, Guy Sebastian and Tim Minchin.

 

Delta Goodrem is hosting this year’s ARIA Awards.
Delta Goodrem is hosting this year’s ARIA Awards.

 

Goodrem surprised fans by releasing her first Christmas album, Only Santa Knows, last Friday.

The album includes duets with Olivia Newton-John and the late Gurrumul.

 

Originally published as Delta Goodrem's surprise new role

More Stories

aria awards 2020 celebrity delta goodrem music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Premium Content COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Council News Warwick region’s drought-stricken not-for-profits left in lurch as fiery debate stalls progress on dozens of projects.

        Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        Premium Content Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        News The soon-to-be dad was busted with meth, steroids, and even unauthorised...

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Property With only hours to go, this is your last chance to decide on a winner!

        DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Premium Content DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Weather After a wet October, Warwick is again desperate for rain at less than 10 per cent...