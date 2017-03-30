STAY UPDATED: Deluge is still on way to Southern Downs

THE promised rains started falling on the Southern Downs early this morning and by 8.30am parts of Warwick had received falls of 40mm.

Authorities warn the worst is yet to come, with the heaviest falls expected late this morning and this afternoon.

As of 8am Killarney had also received 30mm, so locals are keenly watching the rainfall on that part of the Downs as a warning sign of any flooding that may occur downstream in Warwick.

Reports this morning that all schools in southern Queensland were closed today, caused widespread confusion across the Downs, and initially most state schools were open to students but as confusion spread, schools began closing around Warwick and surrounds.

See: https://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/news/southern-downs-schools-remain-open/3160817/

There is the threat also of road closures and although there are none reported as yet in the region, the Daily News will continue to update as reports come in.

At the moment, river heights around the Downs are remaining steady with a couple of readings showing the Condamine River in Warwick is on the rise.

Residents are advised to take precaution with rising waters and remember, if it's flooded, forget it!