Demand for home delivery at record high for Co-op

TIME WILL TELL: The Killarney Co-op will welcome the return of dine-in coffees this weekend as business begins to pick up.

A SENSE of normality returned to Killarney when the Co-operative resumed normal trading, however it hasn’t slowed down the demand for their delivery service.

While the doors to the Co-op’s five stores reopened on April 27 after coronavirus precautions, general manager Marissa Costello said a large portion of the community was still using the contactless service.

“A huge number of customers have gone back to their normal shopping habits,” she said.

“But our deliveries now are more than double what they were before all of this began.

“Over time I’d imagine this will drop away, though.”

The service, which now includes delivery options to customers in Killarney, Yangan, Legume and Koreelah, has created continued job opportunities for staff.

“We’ve kept the same staff numbers right through; it’s good and good security for our staff,” Mrs Costello said.

“And we’ve had that great support from the community

“We think it’s a good service particularly for the ageing community.

“It’s been really popular through Legume and Koreelah, so we’re trying to get to as many people as possible.”

The reopening of national parks and continued relaxation of restrictions is expected to increase the Co-op’s foot traffic in the coming weeks.

Mrs Costello said the popular small town had already started to notice increased interest in the region.

“It’s hard to know isn’t it, as to how quickly local tourism will grow,” she said.

“The weekends have definitely gotten busier already.

“And it’s good, as long as everyone is doing the right thing.”

With social distancing measures still being taken throughout the store, the Co-op will also reopen the seating area in their café to a limited number of guests from Saturday.

“From this weekend, we’ll start to introduce a small amount of seating in the coffee shop area again,” she said.

“It makes it a bit more of a social experience for customers. All of our customers have been really great throughout the whole experience.”