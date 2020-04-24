Depraved predator sentenced for jail rapes

DEPRAVED ACTS: Raymond Henry Garland has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for historic prison rape offences committed in 1996. He is already serving an indefinite sentence for heinous sexual offences committed in Mackay in 1997.

A DEPRAVED sexual predator with a violent history of rape and sodomy will spend a further 14 years behind bars for past prison rapes.

Raymond Henry Garland has spent most of his life in jail but that has not been enough to deter him from his sick cycle of sexual assault.

The 49-year-old was sentenced in Brisbane District Court for a raft of historic sexual offences, including indecent assault by anal penetration and assault with intent to commit an unnatural offence.

The court heard Garland raped two men on four different occasions while incarcerated at Ipswich's Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre in 1996.

Crown Prosecutor Sam Bain told the court Garland used a "high level of violence", ambushing his cellmates before raping them on his bunk.

On one occasion, he knocked his first cellmate unconscious with a "heavy implement" in a sock before raping the man.

"Both complainants were vulnerable by the fact they were held captive in their cells and because of their respective sizes to the defendant," Mr Bain said.

"He (Garland) remains a high risk to anyone inside and outside of a correctional facility."

Both men were relocated and lodged complaints, but later withdrew them.

Garland is currently serving an indefinite jail term for a monstrous string of sexual offences in April 1997.

Raymond Henry Garland arrives handcuffed in the Mackay Court for sentencing in 1998.

After sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, he held a group of people hostage in Mackay.

During the nine-hour siege with police he raped two women, one of whom was pregnant.

Defence lawyer Jacob Robson said Garland's current rape charges were "not as serious" as his 1997 offences.

Since 1982, he has only spent 18 months outside of prison.

With no family outside of jail, Mr Robson said Garland had spent much of his jail life isolated from the general community.

Judge David Kent told Garland there were few mitigating factors in his favour as he had shown "no remorse" for his actions.

Garland was sentenced to 14 years in jail, to be served concurrently with his indefinite sentence.

He will be eligible for parole in April 2022.

- NewsRegional

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.