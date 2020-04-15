DEPUTY DECIDED: Councillors vote to uphold community choice

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Ross Bartley addresses Southern Downs Regional Council chambers via livestream.

COUNCILLOR Ross Bartley will assume the role of deputy mayor following a majority vote at the first Southern Downs Regional Council meeting this morning.

Cattle producer and council newcomer Cynthia McDonald nominated Cr Bartley for his “extensive agricultural background” and prior experience as deputy mayor.

Cr McDonald cited Cr Bartley’s location at The Hermitage as contributing factor in her nomination, stating his presence in the northern part of the region would allow for a greater spread of leadership given Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi is based in Stanthorpe.

“I think he’s the natural choice,” she said.

The motion was seconded by councillor Stephen Tancred, who said he endorsed Cr Bartley as deputy because of his “geography, experience and the need for change”.

Cr Bartley accepted the nomination, thanking his fellow councillors for the faith they had shown in him, and said his time outside of the council chambers would serve him well in the role.

He appealed for councillors’ support by calling for them to reflect on the sheer number of votes he received in the local government election.

“I guess this is one of our first tests,” Cr Bartley said.

“It’s up to you, as representatives, to deliver (the community’s) trust.”

Councillor Cameron Gow was nominated as the alternative choice by former deputy mayor councillor Jo McNally.

“I believe he is the future of our region,” Cr McNally said.

His physical proximity to the mayor was cited as an advantage due to restrictions imposed by coronavirus, making it difficult for non-essential travel.

“It’s important, especially now in this crisis where we can’t operate as normal … for the mayor and deputy to be close together,” Cr McNally said.

The strong Stanthorpe representation could also go “a long way to bridging the gap” as council works to improve its relationship with Granite Belt residents, according to Cr McNally.

Councillor Sheryl Windle seconded the motion and Cr Gow accepted, stating he had the “experience, time, commitment and the ability”.

“I look forward to supporting not just council, but supporting our whole community through tough times ahead,” Cr Gow said.

A first-past-the-pole count awarded Cr Bartley the position with five, of nine, votes.

“It’s a challenging role, there’s no doubt about it,” Cr Bartley said.

“You have to share absolute loyalty and trust with the mayor and councillors.”