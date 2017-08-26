Deputy Prime Minister impressed by abattoir

CHEWING THE FAT: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce joins Member for Maranoa David Littleproud on a tour of John Dee, guided by John Dee CEO Warren Stiff.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce paid a visit to Warwick yesterday, dropping in to see production lines at John Dee.

The visit followed $4.97million of funding John Dee announced last month through the Building Better Regions Fund.

Mr Joyce embarked on a tour of the meat processing plant, alongside Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, and guided by John Dee CEO Warren Stiff.

He took time to shake hands and speak to those who worked behind the scenes to keep Australia's oldest single, family-owned meat processor running.

Mr Joyce said John Dee was a good candidate for the funding as the facility helped create jobs.

"This helps develop the area, helps develop more jobs and helps grow the town of Warwick,” he said.

"You can't build a better region without building better jobs and more secure jobs.

"We want to make sure Warwick grows and we're doing everything in our power to invest in the town in such a way that it does grow.”

Mr Stiff said the company was appreciative of the government support, particularly given by Mr Littleproud and Southern Downs Regional Council.

"It's our opportunity to thank the people who supported our grant,” he said.

Mr Stiff said the Deputy Prime Minister offered positive feedback about the work done at John Dee.

"He's been in plenty of abattoirs before but he was impressed by the quality of our production,” he said.

"He was impressed by some of the heavy, long, grain-fed carcases.

"It makes us proud of our operation and for the future.”

John Dee director John Hart said investment and entrepreneurial leadership would be required to support the viability of regional areas.

"It's excellent that politicians come out and see what's happening in the industry,” he said.

"It's important to get a feel for what's going on.”

During his visit to Warwick, Mr Joyce also officially opened Mr Littleproud's new office on Palmerin St.

He told the assembled crowd of residents, councillors and media the office would be Warwick's "door to Canberra”.