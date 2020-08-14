Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
News

Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

14th Aug 2020 6:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a man missing on a jet ski in Moreton Bay.

Around 10.45pm, police were alerted that the man had not returned from jet-skiing and his vehicle and trailer were still at the boat ramp car park.

Police launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search with Polair and QGAir Rescue 500 helicopters and water police currently searching.

Police have made radio contact with the man but have not located him due to poor weather conditions.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

More Stories

editors picks jet ski missing moreton bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a car helped family heal after heartbreaking loss

        Premium Content How a car helped family heal after heartbreaking loss

        News When Chris Keirnan was killed in a tragic collision with a truck, his family carried out one of his dreams.

        New business hopes to break down dread-ed stigma

        Premium Content New business hopes to break down dread-ed stigma

        News A Warwick woman is changing the conversation over a style dubbed ‘dirty and...

        YOUR SAY: How have coronavirus payments helped Warwick?

        YOUR SAY: How have coronavirus payments helped Warwick?

        Information FREE STORY: Make sure your voice is heard by taking part in the Daily News poll.

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Dating Which of these strapping young lads would receive your final rose?