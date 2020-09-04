Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
I SCREAM FOR ICE-CREAM: Sophie Goldsworthy, Li-Lu Seaborne, Calissa Alder, and Stephanie Cussen all enjoy ice cream at the newly opened gelato store.
I SCREAM FOR ICE-CREAM: Sophie Goldsworthy, Li-Lu Seaborne, Calissa Alder, and Stephanie Cussen all enjoy ice cream at the newly opened gelato store.
News

DESTINATION WARWICK: Business determined to put us on map

Tessa Flemming
4th Sep 2020 1:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR Gardens Galore owner Sue Hoffman, new openings don't just keep her doors open, they ensure Warwick remains a destination location.

Today's reveal of her two latest endeavours, a gelato store and a women's boutique, are proof of the business owner's drive to survive, even in the most unlikely circumstances.

 

The many Maleny Food Co flavours on offer.
The many Maleny Food Co flavours on offer.

 

"We're still on water restrictions, and Covid restrictions, but Clint (her son and co-owner) and I had a vision that would really work to help the business support itself," she said.

"It doesn't fall in your lap, you have to work hard for it and pick the ball up, roll with it and work through this to get over the line, you and all of your employees with you."

 

Some of the selections at Amapola.
Some of the selections at Amapola.

 

The gelato store boasts scrumptious licks from Maleny Food Co.

The boutique, named Amapola, stocks exclusive wears from unique brands such as Hetho and Co and were chosen specifically to appeal to a gap in the Warwick market.

"It's about putting Warwick on the map," Mrs Hoffman said.

"We want to make it a sought-after destination to drag people into our shire and showcase who we are and what we do."

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Won’t be intimidated’: Premier’s warning

        ‘Won’t be intimidated’: Premier’s warning

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hit out at critics, saying she will not budge on her border closure with the southern states.

        World ‘awash with money’ needs somewhere to invest

        Premium Content World ‘awash with money’ needs somewhere to invest

        Business “There’s an enormous amount of money out there."

        $4.6b bonanza: Projects that will deliver 29k jobs

        Premium Content $4.6b bonanza: Projects that will deliver 29k jobs

        Business Find out what projects are being pushed

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...