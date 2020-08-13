Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Details of Toowoomba quarantine escapee emerge

Michael Nolan
13th Aug 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE 25-year-old Toowoomba man who escaped his mandatory hotel quarantine was wanted by police when he was intercepted at the New South Wales border 10 days ago.

He was wanted for a breach of bail and two counts of failing to appear.

The man also gave police a false name when he crossed into Queensland at Goondiwindi.

Police issued the man a $4003 fine for providing false information on a border declaration pass and gave him a notice to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court, on September 2, where he will face the fail to appear charges.

The man absconded from his mandatory quarantine at the Athena Motel Apartments, sometime late Tuesday or early yesterday.

The escape prompted a large-scale manhunt before the man turned himself in.

An independent police investigation is under way to determine if any flaws in the hotel quarantine system aided in man's escape.

MORE STORIES:

Man's quarantine escape could trigger 'major response'

Man hands himself in after escaping hotel quarantine

Toowoomba among top spots for COVID-19 quarantine notices

coronavirus toowoomba covid-19 queensland police toowoomba covid-19
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Yet another NRL coach sacked

    Yet another NRL coach sacked
    • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

        Dating Which of these strapping young lads would receive your final rose?

        REVEALED: shocking number of Southern Downs dog ‘attacks’

        Premium Content REVEALED: shocking number of Southern Downs dog ‘attacks’

        Council News Council data exposes which hot spots are the worst for terrifying run-ins with...

        COLD CASE: Star-crossed lovers spark triple murder

        Premium Content COLD CASE: Star-crossed lovers spark triple murder

        Crime The Upper Freestone farmer was the quiet type, notorious for his ‘high morals’ and...

        Frustrated Warwick mum assaults child’s ‘bully’

        Premium Content Frustrated Warwick mum assaults child’s ‘bully’

        News The court heard the woman’s special needs son had been physically attacked days...