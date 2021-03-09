Details of Michael Gudinski’s state memorial revealed

Michael Gudinski's state memorial will be held on March 24 at Rod Laver Arena.

The evening event is being planned as a celebration of Gudinski's life and career.

Industry sources suggest the date will mean his friends from overseas will be able to attend, with singer Ed Sheeran rumoured to be among the invitees.

Details of how to attend the state memorial will be released later this week; it is also expected to be live streamed.

While the MCG was being looked at as a potential venue, unpredictable Melbourne weather saw the indoor venue selected.

The event is believed to be having live music from some of the artists Gudinski championed and take on a celebratory tone.

Gudinski, who died unexpectedly last week aged 68, will be buried at a private family funeral this week.

His family have requested privacy and thanked the public for their support and kind messages.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews visited Sue Gudinski last week where she accepted his offer of a State Memorial.

Musicians have continued to pay tribute to Gudinski this week, with artists including the Rubens, Kate Ceberano, Vance Joy, Richard Clapton, Chris Cheney and Josh Teskey performing pop-up gigs the promoter had locked in last month.

Sheeran posted a passionate tribute to Gudinski, revealing he has a bronze statue of the promoter in his house.

