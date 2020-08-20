Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A detainee at the hotel that has seen pro-refugee protests in recent weeks has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.
A detainee at the hotel that has seen pro-refugee protests in recent weeks has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.
Crime

Detainee caught with child exploitation material: Police

by Shiloh Payne
20th Aug 2020 8:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A refugee living at the Kangaroo Point hotel where protesters have been demonstrating for their freedoms, has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Police searched the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments, which is used as an Australian Border Force "alternate place of detention", on Thursday.

They seized a man's electronic devices and charged him with possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

The hotel has been at the centre of several controversial protests in recent months, with the

State Government successfully attaining a Supreme Court injunction to prevent a planned march on the Story Bridge.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Detainee caught with child exploitation material: police

child exploitation material crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: ‘Unique’ Warwick bar opens

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: ‘Unique’ Warwick bar opens

        Business GALLERY: New drinking spot to entice drinkers with 100 types of whiskies and exclusive sips.

        Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Premium Content Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Politics Jim Chalmers will today deliver a key positioning speech in Warwick.

        Council to fight for water security in new alliance

        Premium Content Council to fight for water security in new alliance

        Community With no end in sight to the drought, SDRC is looking for new ways to aid struggling...

        Business fights back against coronavirus with expansion

        Premium Content Business fights back against coronavirus with expansion

        Community The Warwick martial arts spot has boasted an array of ‘bucket list’ newbies looking...