Deuchar's honey king

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Aug 2017 12:19 PM
SWEET SUCCESS: Mark Pillar from Pillarbee Honey is chuffed after his big win. Jonno Colfs

SUCCESS has never tasted so sweet for Deuchar beekeeper Mark Pillar.

At the end of June, Mr Pillar attended the Queensland Beekeepers Association Annual Conference and Field Day in Gympie and walked away a champion.

The event, a chance for beekeepers across the state to gather and share information and learn from experts in a range of fields, also hosts a honey competition.

This year Mr Pillar entered in five categories, winning one and placing in another four.

The winning honey from each category is then judged against the others and Mr Pillar's entry in the comb in liquid honey section was judged champion honey for 2017.

Mr Pillar, who owns Pillarbee Honey, said the win was a huge boost for him.

"It's lovely to get a pat on the back like that from your peers,” he said.

"It's recognition of hard work and perseverance and it's handy to know that all the time spent hasn't been wasted. It's been a good year and this proves that to me.”

Mr Pillar entered his product in the categories comb in liquid honey (first place and overall champion), liquid honey standard colour dark (second place), liquid honey standard colour golden (third place), liquid honey standard colour white (third place) and liquid honey standard colour amber (fourth place).

The honeys are judged on their aroma, appearance, and flavour, and scored out of 100.

"I display my certificates when I go to markets,” Mr Pillar said. "It shows customers what they're buying and the accolades each honey has earned.

"I think that adds a little prestige and stamp of quality to the product, which people like. I've got a few more to add now from this last competition.”

Queensland is broken up into several beekeeping branches including Warwick, Toowoomba, Wide Bay and Stanley Rivers.

Every year these branches meet for a three-day conference and Mr Pillar said it was a great chance to learn more about the industry.

"This year we heard from Professor Stephen Martin, chair of animal ecology at University in Salford in England and Dr Mark Goodwin, principal honeybee scientist at Plant and Food Research, New Zealand,” he said.

"Professor Martin spoke about the varroa-viral -honeybee associations and worldwide death of honeybees, and understanding the chemical recognition systems in honeybees and how pests circumvent them.

"Dr Goodwin spoke about protecting Australia from varroa and also about the work being done to towards eradicating American Foulbrood Disease.

"There was a great deal of complicated science involved with their discussions, but it was highly informative and will be useful as times and technologies change.”

Mr Pillar said the event gave him the opportunity to learn from fellow beekeepers, as well as meet suppliers and discover beekeeping advancements.

"Generally everybody has a good outlook of different parts of the business,” he said.

"But what works for them my not work for you so you can take advice and put your own twist on it.”

Mr Pillar is moving his hives to Bundaberg to capitalise on early macadamia plantation flowering and to prepare for honey season.

beekeepers deuchar honey warwick people

