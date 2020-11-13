DEVELOPMENT BOOM: Warwick’s new unit complex approved

WARWICK’S emergence as a development hub of the Southern Downs is set to continue, with a new two-storey unit complex approved this week.

Developers CivTech will build the complex on a vacant 1930 sqm lot at 15 St George St, which will hold four three-bedroom units averaging 297 sqm in size.

The development application was tabled at this week’s Southern Downs Regional Council general meeting after five neighbouring residents filed complaints against the building.

Most submissions cited concerns around the two-storey development blocking or overshadowing existing residences, and the noise, dust, or pollution generated by construction.

“The building itself is inconsistent with the scheme and other family-friendly homes, the unit dwelling is not suitable or in our interest in a family environment,” one resident wrote.

“As there will be no noise barrier around the units, noise pollution will increase sleep disturbances as well as increase stress levels.”

Exterior plans for the St George Street unit complex. Photo: SDRC

Another resident shared similar concerns, objecting to the build to the extent they plan to relocate once construction begins.

“This takes away my privacy, this takes away future thinking for having a family, this takes away the value of my hours working … and has ruined what I thought to be my family home,” they said.

Despite the lengthy series of resident objections, the proposal did not meet the same resistance from Southern Downs councillors, with all those present voting in favour of its approval.

Only Councillor Jo McNally was excluded from the vote due to a previously declared conflict of interest.

CivTech has not yet given a timeline for the development.

MORE WARWICK DEVELOPMENT NEWS:

TOP 10: Developments changing face of Warwick

Park slated as tribute to community icon

Southern Downs engineering experts look to expand