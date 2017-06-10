Development sees new stores take prime spots

EXCITING TIMES: The face of Rose City is about to change with six possible new stores set to take their place in the centre.

THE Rose City Shoppingworld development is continuing to throw up surprises for Warwick shoppers as works progress.

Last week, visitors to the centre would have spied a sign announcing another new arrival to the centre.

Newsagency Newsxpress is set to open up near the site of the previous tenant, the long-standing Warwick newsagency.

The new shop will also incorporate a Tobacco Station agency.

Warwick shoppers will have also noticed buildings going up along the Fitzroy St end of the development as works continue.

A spokesman from developer McConaghy Group said developments were progressing well.

"The redeveloped Rose City Shoppingworld food court sees Rose City Carvery, Warwick Sushi, Red Rooster and Donut King now trading, with Kebab Zone and a new Vietnamese food outlet opening soon once those tenants have completed their fitouts,” the spokesman said.

"The operators trading to date have seen some very good trading results and McConaghy Group is very pleased with the amount of positive feedback being received from the public.

"The food court will see the installation of new tables and chairs in the near future.”

The spokesman said popular young women's fashion store Ally Fashion was due to open by the end of this month.

"There has also been very strong interest from local and national retailers for remaining tenancies and these will be revealed in the future,” he said.

"The Fitzroy St closure has been necessary for excavation of the basement ramp. Construction of the new entry tower has commenced on the corner of Fitzroy and Palmerin sts and will go up over the next few months.

"As well, Woolworths' new fitout is nearing completion and coupled with the new Coles supermarket will provide great shopping experiences for customers.

"The nature of the redevelopment has seen much of the works and retail openings completed in a staggered fashion to keep as much of the centre operating as possible.”