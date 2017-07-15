Dezzie's swingin' in for Jumpers and Jazz

JAZZ STALWARTS: Brisbane jazz/blues powerhouse Dezzie D and the Stingrayz are on their way to light up Warwick for Jumpers and Jazz.

AFTER thrilling Warwick crowds in past years, Brisbane rhythm and blues powerhouses Dezzie D and the Stingrayz is returning for its third Jumpers and Jazz festival.

The 2017 program sees the band return with seven band members, adding a horn section to the five that toured in 2016.

Last year the band played to packed houses around town, rocking audiences with their high energy, supreme musicianship and toe-tapping jazz and blues standards.

Guitarist Alan "Butch” Bellert said he was champing at the bit to get back to Warwick.

"Three years ago when somebody told me we were going to Warwick to play the Jumpers and Jazz Festival I said 'what's that?'” he said.

"But talking to friends last week and mentioned I was coming up again, they knew exactly what I was talking about.

"Word is getting out around the state about this festival and I'm not surprised, it's a wonderful festival with a great vibe,” he said.

"I've found it's immense fun and everyone's in a great, happy mood for the whole week, which is perfect.”

Mr Bellert said having venues in town putting on side gigs added to the magic of the week.

"It's such a good idea,” he said.

"It's great to see local businesses supporting it so feverishly.

"We even tried to sneak out and see a few other gigs ourselves.”

Mr Bellert said the band had added trumpet and baritone saxophone to the line-up this year.

"We're a 1940s and 1950s band, that's Dezzie's thing and she really wants to keep it as authentic as possible,” he said.

"So these extra horns add that swing and energy.

"At a Dezzie D and the Stingrayz show you'll see a fantastic live show with really good musicians playing excellent music with a lot of passion.”

Mr Bellert said the group was looking forward to getting back in front of the Warwick crowds.

"They're a very appreciative audience,” he said.

"When an audience just sits and watches it doesn't really drive you, but we found the Warwick crowds were so into it.

"They were dancing and singing along and when you get feedback like that you work harder and give more back to them.”

Dezzie D and the Stingrayz plays on Friday, July 21, at the Winter Dinner at the Warwick Town Hall, then the following day at 10.30am and 12.30pm at the Warwick Art Gallery.