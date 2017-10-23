Did thunder in Warwick wake you up too?

STORMS BREWING: Unstable weather conditions have been predicted for Warwick with further showers and storms a chance throughout the day.

WARWICK is in for 'unstable' weather conditions today, after heavy rain and thunder rippled through the Rose City this morning.

Loud thunder claps could be heard about 4.30am, followed by steady rainfall.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said Warwick could see further storms and showers develop throughout the day.

Mr Joseph said storms were brewing on the southern Queensland border, with Warwick in the zone that could be hit by the activity.

"An upper level trough is in the upper atmosphere, which has led to the conditions,” he said.

"It should clear tonight or early tomorrow morning and until then we could see some activity over the next 12 to 24 hours.”

Warwick CBD saw 4mm of rain this morning, while the surrounding areas recorded as much as 10-15mm.

Mr Joseph said Warwick could see further falls between 10-20mm over the next day.

"You could have heavier falls if those storms become severe or happen to be in one location if they're slow moving,” he said.

The chance of rain is low over the next couple of days, with a 10% chance of fall tomorrow and 20% chance on Wednesday.

Warwick is in for a top temperature of 23 degrees today, before warming up to 25 on Tuesday and 28 on Wednesday.