MINI RODEO: (From left) George Simpkins, Sophie Benz, William Nolan and Ashly Inmon from St Mary's Kindergarten dress up for the Warwick Rodeo. Elyse Wurm

THE smallest members of the Warwick community got into the spirit of Warwick Rodeo today, dressing up in their best country outfits.

Children at Warwick Community Kindergarten, St Mary's Kindergarten and Warwick East State School all donned hats, jeans and boots for the occasion.

Hay bales and saddles were also brought in to complete the picture, with many children happy to show off their rodeo skills and offer a glimpse into who might make it into the competition arena in future.