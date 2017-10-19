'Did you stab me?' Man not guilty of wounding brother

It took less than half an hour for jurors to find Caleb not guilty.

It took less than half an hour for jurors to find Caleb not guilty. John Weekes

A BROTHER has been cleared of wounding his older sibling in a fight.

The argument happened after Caleb Ezekiel Rogers asked his brother Ben for a ride from Morayfield to Gympie, Ben told the court.

Former Mount Colliery man Caleb, 26, pleaded not guilty to wounding, a domestic violence offence.

Ben told Brisbane District Court Caleb "kept having a go at me saying he wanted to have a fight".

"Eventually, I did lose my cool a bit," Ben said.

"I then got the sh**s and got out the car and walked towards him. I chased him across the road."

He told jurors he restrained his younger brother and pulled his shirt over his head.

Ben said on Tuesday he never saw himself get stabbed but had "seen the blood afterwards".

"Did you stab me you little f***?" Ben said he asked his brother.

He claimed Caleb responded that he did.

Ben "didn't cause the wounds himself," Crown Prosecutor James Marxson said.

But defence barrister Jakub Lodziak said nobody witnessed the alleged stabbing and "one reason for that was because it didn't happen".

A policeman said no testing was performed on Caleb's clothes after the argument. And Caleb phoned 000, he added.

The jury on Wednesday quickly found Caleb not guilty in what Judge Richard Jones said "must be close to a record" for deliberations.

-NewsRegional