Dig deep for Daffodil Day in the Rose City

IN BLOOM: Carol Cooke is ready for Daffodil Day.

ONE of the first flowers of spring, daffodils represent hope and rebirth for those affected by cancer.

Friday is Daffodil Day and the Killarney Lions Club will host breakfast tomorrow from 7-9am at the Killarney Bowls Club.

Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids with all proceeds to the Cancer Council.

Cancer Council volunteers will also be selling daffodils and merchandise in Warwick tomorrow.

Warwick volunteer Jan Byrne said she and others would be set up in a few locations around the Rose City.

Find them outside Betta Electrical on Palmerin St, the barbecue section at Bunnings and outside Rose City Shoppingworld at the Criterion Bottleshop and the Discount Drug Store and at the bottom of the travelators.

Flowers are $5 a bunch or for a pin, while firemen Dougal bears are $10.

For more information, go to daffodilday.com.au